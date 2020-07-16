Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19: Who is the 81-year-old 'rebel' poet and why is he jailed?

81-year-old poet-activist Varavara Rao, who was arrested with nine others in the Elgar Parishad case, and has been in jail for over 22 months, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 16.

He has been lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai under judicial custody.

On Sunday, Rao's family members sought the jail authorities to provide him immediate medical care, claiming that when the veteran activist contacted them last week, he was in a "delirious state and hallucinating".

On Monday, he filed two petitions in the Bombay High Court, seeking temporary bail and a direction to the jail authorities to produce his medical records and admit him to a state-run or private hospital. He was moved to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai the same day.

After Rao's results came positive for the novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of the JJ Hospital, said, "We are providing best health facilities to him and by late (Thursday) night he may be shifted to St George Hospital (another state-run hospital) for further treatment."

Rao's family, along with several writers, has been flagging concerns about his deteriorating health condition to the authorities, and even urged the Maharashtra government to immediately shift the octogenarian to a hospital for treatment.

Who is Varavara Rao and why is he lodged in jail amid the coronavirus pandemic, let's find out:

The 'rebel' poet

Rao is a renowned Telugu poet, who has written at least 15 collections of poems. A scholar and an activist from Telangana, he is also a leader of the Revolutionary Writers Association, popularly known as 'Virasam'.

He is believed to be a follower of the Marxist ideology, and has courted arrest several times in the past. He was first arrested during Emergency under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) in 1973 in Andhra Pradesh.

He was a staunch opposer of the globalisation policies adopted by Chandrababu Naidu's government in the '90s.

Rao also took the role of an emissary for the People's War Group in peace negotiations between the Andhra Pradesh government and the Naxalites. However, after multiple rounds of talks failed, his organisation 'Virasam' was banned.

He has been arrested four times since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Why has he been jailed this time?

Varavara Rao and nine other activists have been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, which was initially probed by the Pune Police and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The police have also claimed that the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

The case is related to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial.

On December 31, 2017, Rao and all the other co-accused in the case were present in Bhima Koregaon, a small village in Pune, Maharashtra, to speak at Elgar Parishad conclave. The area is known to have tensions between the Dalits and the Peshwas.

On January 1, 2018, which marked the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle – wherein British troops consisting of Dalit soldiers defeated the upper-caste Peshwa troops – violence had broken out between the largely Dalit crowd, that had gathered to celebrate the victory and alleged saffron groups attempting to disrupt the event. At least one person was killed in the violence and several others injured.

What ensued was the police launching a nation-wide crackdown on activists and professors, who spoke at the conclave, claiming that inflammatory speeches made at the conclave sparked the violence.

Rao was earlier put under house arrest from August 2018 to November 2018, after which he was lodged in Pune's Yerwada jail till February 2019.

He has been incarcerated in the Taloja prison along with the other accused in the case including Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and Arun Ferreira, after the case was transferred to the NIA in January 2020.