Varanasi will soon be gateway to the East, get the recognition it deserves: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a public meeting at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 highlighted development projects being carried out by the Centre and the state government in the district.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, which began on September 17, his 68th birthday.

The prime minister said projects worth Rs 550 crore, which were launched, would not only help in development of the city but also the surrounding villages.

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Foundation stones were laid for multiple projects, including the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

PM Modi said the project highlights during the public meeting were a “small glimpse of work” done by him for Varanasi as a Member of Parliament (MP).

“Varanasi will soon be the gateway to the east. Be it Bengal, Bihar or Nepal, the road to India’s east will go through Varanasi. Varanasi will get the recognition it deserves. It will be known not only for its history, culture and heritage, but also for its infrastructure,” PM Modi said.

“Efforts are being made to clean river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar. Till now, schemes worth around Rs 21,000 crore have been approved towards cleaning of Ganga,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, PM Modi said, “Kashi is so important to Indian culture and heritage but was constantly ignored by previous governments. We took it upon ourselves to improve the situation. Today, you all can see the good work and development work being done everywhere.”

The prime minister said the government was “bringing change to Kashi alongside keeping its heritage and mythology intact”.

“We are also attempting to bring about scientific growth, with priority being keeping the city's age-old identity safe,” he added.