Varanasi Nigam selects Cyient as consultant for info system

City-based information technology company Cyient Limited today said it has been selected by Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN)as a consultant to develop the geographical information system and management information system for the 'Spiritual City'.

A press release said the project was part of the institutional development program financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Ganga Action Plan-II. The project is expected to be completed within a year, the release said.

Cyient would continue to maintain the system for three years to ensure uninterrupted service, it said The project aims at operating and maintaining the existing water and future water supply and sewer lines of Jal Kal Vibhag (JKV), Varnasi Nagar Nigam, and the Ganga Pollution Prevention Unit of Jal Nigams (UPJN), Uttar Pradesh, the release said.

This, in turn, would improve water supply and sewage flow in Varanasi, it said. "With the implementation of the project, Varnasi Nagar Nigam will access comprehensive details of the water connection and supply and wastewater resources on a digital map-based online system, allowing all city civic service and departments of Planning to work effectively and efficiently, the release said.

Citizens too would have easy access to information on their utility bills and taxes online and can make payments online, it said. Further, the release said, an online database of all commercial and residential properties of the city would be developed to provide owners with access to details on their property and enable them to pay taxes.

Accurate revenue and property records would help Varanasi Nagar Nigam collect taxes accordingly and contribute significantly to the revenue to the government, it said. As part of the project, Cyient would take up multiple field surveys to create a database on water and wastewater utility assets, and compile consumer database and property enumeration, the release said.

The company would utilise a proven geographic information system to develop its web applications, reports and dashboards, it said. Varanasi isPrime Minister Narendra Modi'sLok Sobha constituency.