    Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

    The barricaded wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey.

    PTI
    July 21, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
    A Varanasi court on July 21 ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra. The barricaded wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey.

    The court of A K Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees seeking a scientific survey to determine if the mosque was built at the site of a Hindu temple. The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides. The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides.

    The petition filed by the Hindu group had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex. The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex.

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 04:46 pm

