Vandre West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vandre West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vandre West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Vandre West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Vandre West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vandre West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 51.23% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 43.05% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Av Ashish Shelar won this seat by a margin of 26911 votes, which was 18.33% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 146834 votes.(Baba) Ziauddin Siddique won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1691 votes. INC polled 128246 votes, 46.52% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .