Vandre West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vandre West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vandre West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vandre West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 51.23% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 43.05% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Av Ashish Shelar won this seat by a margin of 26911 votes, which was 18.33% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 146834 votes.