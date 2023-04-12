 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vande Bharat train 'big gift' for Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

Speaking at the Jaipur railway station after the state’s first Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually, Gehlot said there is a great need for development of railways in Rajasthan due to its geographically distinct identity.

The CM said rapid industrial development has taken place in Rajasthan.

Describing the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment as a ”big gift” for Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the state will become an economic leader in the country if rail facilities are increased here.

He said rapid industrial development has taken place in Rajasthan. ”For this reason, if rail facilities are increased here, the state will become a leader in the country from the point of view of the economy,” he said.

”Railways has an important contribution in the social, cultural and economic development of the country. The changes brought about in the railways after independence are the result of the thinking of our great leaders and the hard work of the dedicated railway employees and officers. Along with passenger and goods transport, railways has also rendered its important services in times of natural calamity and war in the country,” Gehlot said.