Vande Bharat Mission | SpiceJet to operate 25 flights to bring back 4,500 Indians from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman

SpiceJet will operate 25 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to bring back close to 4,500 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, the airline said on July 6.

"SpiceJet has operated six flights under VBM from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam so far bringing back over a thousand Indian nationals to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur," SpiceJet said in a press release. The airline will operate another 19 flights this month from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and Muscat to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.

In addition to the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission, SpiceJet has operated more than 200 charter flights to repatriate around 30,000 Indian nationals from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka helping

“We have always been committed to providing our services during a crisis situation and helping our fellow citizens when they need it the most. There wasn’t a single day when SpiceJet did not operate during the nation-wide lockdown carrying thousands of tons of medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

"SpiceJet has operated 3512 cargo flights since the lockdown began and carried around 20200 tons of cargo," the airline said, adding that it has been regularly deploying its B737 and Q400 passenger aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.