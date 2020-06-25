Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4 to begin from July 6: MEA spokesperson



Phase-4 of #VandeBharatMission has been firmed up with effect from July 3. Phase-4 will particularly focus on countries where we still have a large number of Indians who have registered to return: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava pic.twitter.com/LWqX7p83NN

The Ministry of External Affairs on June 25 said Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission will come into effect from July 3. Phase 4 will focus on countries where a large number of Indians have registered to return to India, MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava told ANI.

The central government had launched 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to bring back Indians who were stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to the civil aviation ministry, 1,367 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying around 1.74 lakh passengers till June 22. Of these, 681 were inbound flights carrying 1,29,339 passengers and 686 were outbound flights with 45,905 fliers.