App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4 to begin from July 6: MEA spokesperson

Phase 4 will focus on countries where a large number of Indians have registered to return to India, MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Ministry of External Affairs on June 25 said Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission will come into effect from July 3. Phase 4 will focus on countries where a large number of Indians have registered to return to India, MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava told ANI.

The central government had launched 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to  bring back Indians who were stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to the civil aviation ministry, 1,367 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying around 1.74 lakh passengers till June 22. Of these, 681 were inbound flights carrying 1,29,339 passengers and 686 were outbound flights with 45,905 fliers.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #India #MEA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.