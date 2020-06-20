App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vande Bharat Mission: Civil Aviation Minister says Air India to operate 300 more flights under Phase 3

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will operate 300 additional flights and 750 flights will be operated by private domestic carriers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hardeep Singh Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri

Addressing a press conference Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that close to 2,75,000 Indians have returned to India. While 1,09,000 returned under the Central Government's Vande Bharat Mission, 1,43,000 were brought back by private carriers. Additionally, around 4,000 returned by ships.

"Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will operate 300 additional flights and 750 flights will be operated by private domestic carriers," Puri said, adding that 581 flights scheduled for phase 3.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #Hardeep Singh Puri

