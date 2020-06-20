Vande Bharat Mission: Civil Aviation Minister says Air India to operate 300 more flights under Phase 3

Addressing a press conference Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that close to 2,75,000 Indians have returned to India. While 1,09,000 returned under the Central Government's Vande Bharat Mission, 1,43,000 were brought back by private carriers. Additionally, around 4,000 returned by ships.

"Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will operate 300 additional flights and 750 flights will be operated by private domestic carriers," Puri said, adding that 581 flights scheduled for phase 3.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)