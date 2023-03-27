 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vande Bharat Metro train between Jammu and Srinagar once Udhampur-Baramulla project becomes operational: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw travelled on the first run of a track-mounted trolley on the world's highest arch bridge constructed on the Chenab river with railway officials and inspected the iconic bridge having a height of 359 metres from the Chenab riverbed.

Vande Bharat Metro to run between Jammu and Srinagar

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL) will be completed by December 2023 or January 2024 and a Vande Bharat metro train will be operated between Jammu and Srinagar once the project becomes fully operational, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday.

He also performed pooja at the bridge before the inspection.

Addressing media persons, the minister announced setting up a special training academy for engineers at Jammu.