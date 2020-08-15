Vande Bharat flight delayed after Air India sacks pilot overnight

Air India flight AI1993, which was supposed to leave for Saudi Arabia from Mumbai on August 14 under the Vande Bharat Mission, got delayed by three hours as the pilot was sacked late on August 13.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the pilot who was supposed to operate the Vande Bharat flight was among the group of Air India pilots who had tendered their resignations back in 2019 over delayed payment of salaries, allowances, etc.

Although they had requested for their resignations to be revoked later, it was not accepted by the airline. They were finally sent their termination letters around 11.30 pm on August 13.

An Air India spokesperson has said: “The pilots, who were employed on permanent and temporary basis, had resigned for better opportunities. Their resignations were accepted by the airline, which they [pilots] had later requested to revoke. Their requests, however, were not accepted. The matter is sub judice and nothing more can be said about it.”

The termination letter sent to these pilots mentioned that Air India is not accepting the withdrawal of resignation letters. Most of these pilots tried withdrawing their resignations before their six-month notice period got over, which is allowed as per national carrier rules.

These pilots had earlier moved the Delhi High Court as Air India was refusing to revoke their resignations before their notice period ended. Now, the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Guild has termed the termination of service of these pilots “illegal” and urged Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal to step in. The union has reportedly alleged that the crew had not been intimated about the acceptance of their resignations.