you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high speed train

Here are the pictures from the launch of the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vandhe Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, was launched from New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 by PM Modi. (Image: BJP Twitter)
1/7

Vandhe Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, was launched from New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)
The train will run from Delhi to Varanasi in nine hours and 45 minutes. It will be operational five days a week. (Image: PTI)
2/7

The train will run from Delhi to Varanasi in nine hours and 45 minutes today. This includes stoppage time of 40 minutes each at Kanpur and Prayagraj. It will be operational five days a week. (Image: PTI)
The train was produced locally at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai in 18 months. (Image: PTI)
3/7

The train was produced locally at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai in 18 months. It can run upto a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. (Image: PTI)
The train has automated doors, GPS-based passenger information system and on-board WiFi. It also has regenerative braking system, which saves up to 30 percent electrical energy. (Image: PTI)
4/7

The train has automated doors, GPS-based passenger information system and onboard WiFi. It also has a regenerative braking system, which saves up to 30 percent electrical energy. (Image: PTI)
Train 18 has 16 air-conditioned coaches, including two executive class, with maximum capacity of 1,128 passengers. (Image: PTI)
5/7

Train 18 has 16 air-conditioned coaches, including two executive class, with a maximum capacity of 1,128 passengers. (Image: PTI)
The train will run commercially from February 17, and the bookings have already begun. (Image: ANI)
6/7

The train will run commercially from February 17, and the bookings have already begun. (Image: ANI)
The semi-high speed train is considered a successor to the Shatabdi Express and will eventually replace the 30-year-old passenger train for intercity travel. (Image: PTI)
7/7

The semi-high speed train is considered a successor to the Shatabdi Express and will eventually replace the 30-year-old passenger train for intercity travel. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Narendra Modi #New Delhi #Slideshow #Technology #Train 18 #vande bharat

