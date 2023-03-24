Validity of FCRA licence of NGOs extended till September 30, 2023: MHA notice

The Centre on Friday extended the validity of the FCRA registration of non-governmental organisations, the renewal applications of which are pending, till September 30.

In a public notice, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the validity of the registration of those FCRA entities whose validity had been extended till March 31, 2023 and whose renewal application is pending, will stand extended up to September 30, 2023 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier.

It also said that the validity of those entities which were registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and whose five year validity period is expiring during April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, but have applied for will apply for renewal before expiry of the five-year validity period, will stand extended up to September 30, 2023 or till the disposal of the renewal application -- whichever is earlier.

"All FCRA registered associations are therefore, advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application for renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received," the MHA said.

Those non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which receive foreign contribution must be registered under the FCRA. Officials said between 2018 and 2022, the FCRA registration of 1,827 associations were cancelled due to violation of its provisions and rules.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha has uncanny resemblance to another Indian MP's expuls... As on March 10, 2023, there were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations. A total amount of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed last week. An amount of Rs 16,306.04 crore was received by NGOs across the country in 2019-20, Rs 17,058.64 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 22,085.10 crore in 2021-22.

PTI