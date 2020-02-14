App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Valentine's Day or Martyrs' Day? Right-wing, fringe outfits tell you what to observe on February 14

Members of right-wing fringe groups like the Bajrang Dal (the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad), the Hindu Sena and others take to the streets every year around this time, forming anti-Valentine's Day squads

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Reuters
Representative Image: Reuters

If you have any plans to go out and celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved ones, be warned. The fringe outfits, the 'moral police', are here again.

The latest such case is from Ahmedabad, where a group of Bajrang Dal activists are seen chasing away couples away from the riverfront, in a video shared by CNN-News18.

Out on their bikes, with saffron scarfs around their necks and loud chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', the men are seen creating a ruckus on Valentine's Day.

But this isn't new, as such cases are reported from across the country around this time of the year.

Members of right-wing fringe groups like the Bajrang Dal (the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad), the Hindu Sena and others take to the streets every year around this time, forming anti-Valentine's Day squads.

A warning was also issued by the Bajrang Dal, ahead of the February 14 celebrations, to couples who 'dare' go out and celebrate this day, which such groups believe is "poisonous Western culture". As per a report by The News Minute, the groups said on February 14, they would keep an eye out for couples in public places across the city of Hyderabad. The group announced that the day should instead be observed as 'Pulwama Martyrs' Day', the report said.

In addition, the report quoted a member of the Bajrang Dal saying western concepts like Valentine's Day are "morally corrupting" the youth of the country. He added that couples found on the streets on Valentine's Day will be offered counselling sessions and will be made to offer flowers and praises in memory of the slain soldiers, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Sena said they have also issued warnings to couples against public displays of affection on this day, according to a report by The Week. The group, the report added, has gone to the extent of saying they would take legal action against such couples, claiming that they have also written to the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police in connection with this matter.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #Bajrang Dal #Hindu Sena #India #Valentines Day

