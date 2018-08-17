Vajpayee was shining star on horizon of Indian politics: Sumitra Mahajan

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a shining star on the horizon of Indian politics, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said while paying her tributes to him. Remembering him, the Speaker said his demise is a loss which can not be regained.

"Such an incredible and invaluable jewel adding to the glory of our motherland has left for heavenly abode today – the precious gem of the crown has left behind a void," she said in a statement.