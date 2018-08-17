App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vajpayee was shining star on horizon of Indian politics: Sumitra Mahajan

Remembering him, the Speaker said his demise is a loss which can not be regained.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a shining star on the horizon of Indian politics, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said while paying her tributes to him. Remembering him, the Speaker said his demise is a loss which can not be regained.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

"Such an incredible and invaluable jewel adding to the glory of our motherland has left for heavenly abode today – the precious gem of the crown has left behind a void," she said in a statement.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 08:35 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India #Politics

