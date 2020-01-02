App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vaishno Devi footfall in 2019 lowest in 3 years: Shrine Board

There has been a decrease of 6,46,477 pilgrims last year as compared to 2018, and a decrease of 2,38,254 pilgrims as compared to 81,78,318 in 2017, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, situated at the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, recorded its lowest arrival of pilgrims in three years in 2019 with less than 79.5 lakhs devotees visiting the temple, Shrine Board officials said on Thursday. "As many as 79,40,064 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine in 2019 as compared to 85,86,541 in 2018," an official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), popularly knows as Shrine Board, told PTI.

There has been a decrease of 6,46,477 pilgrims last year as compared to 2018, and a decrease of 2,38,254 pilgrims as compared to 81,78,318 in 2017, officials said.

The arrival of pilgrims at the shrine was the highest in 2018 in the five years since 2014.

Close

In 2014, it had dropped to 78.03 lakh from 93.24 lakh the previous year. The numbers were 77.77 lakh in 2015 and 77.24 lakh in 2016, the officials added.

related news

From 13.95 lakh in 1986, when the board took over the affairs of the shrine for better management, there has been a steady increase in footfalls every year, touching the all-time high of 1.04 crore in 2012. It was 1.01 crore the previous year.

The pilgrim arrivals at the shrine touched 31.15 lakh in 1991 and reached 74.17 lakh in 2007.

However, the number dropped to 67.92 lakh in 2008, which was attributed to the two-month-long Amarnath land row agitation, but went up to 82 lakh in 2009 and 87.2 lakh next year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Mata Vaishno Devi

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.