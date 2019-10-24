Vaijapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vaijapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vaijapur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vaijapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 70.24% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.57% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar won this seat by a margin of 4709 votes, which was 2.44% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 193077 votes.