Vadodara custodial death: 6 policemen booked for allegedly murdering Telangana man

In yet another case of alleged custodial death, a first information report (FIR) has been filed against six policemen by the Vadodara police for their alleged involvement in the killing of a man from Telangana, news agency PTI has reported.

As per the report, the six police personnel disposed off the victim's body and destroyed evidence. The man was allegedly killed by the policemen while he was in custody at the Fatehgunj police station.

The victim, Babu Sheikh Nisar, had been picked up by the police later last year on suspicion of theft. He reportedly went missing on December 10, 2019. Nisar's son had also alleged foul play in the case of his disappearance and had submitted an application to Vadodara city police commissioner in this regard.

The accused, who have been booked after nearly 7 months since the victim was arrested, include police inspector DB Gohil, sub-inspector DM Rabari and four constables.

The FIR notes that the accused had made a false entry in the police station diary that Nisar was allowed to go on the same day when he was arrested.