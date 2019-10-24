Vadgaol Sheri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vadgaol Sheri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vadgaol Sheri is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 54.02% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.79% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagdish Tukaram Muluk won this seat by a margin of 5325 votes, which was 2.41% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 221371 votes.