Vadgaol Sheri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vadgaol Sheri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vadgaol Sheri constituency of Maharashtra
Vadgaol Sheri is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vadgaol Sheri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 54.02% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.79% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagdish Tukaram Muluk won this seat by a margin of 5325 votes, which was 2.41% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 221371 votes.Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 33116 votes. NCP polled 167518 votes, 43% of the total votes polled.
