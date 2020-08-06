Vaccine update Aug 6: Trump says vaccine possible before November; human trials set to begin in Indonesia

From US President Donald Trump saying the United States might have the coronavirus vaccine before November to Israel claiming it already has an 'excellent' vaccine against the coronavirus, here are all the latest updates on the development of the vaccine against COVID-19 on August 6:

Trump said it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the November election. This, according to news agency Reuters, is a far more optimistic forecast than that put forth by his own White House health experts.

Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner." When prodded and asked if it could be sooner than November 3, Trump reportedly said it is possible "in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time."

Israel claimed it already has in hand an 'excellent' vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic, but it has to go through regulatory processes, which are set to begin with human trials following the autumn holidays.Human trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine are due to start in Indonesia next week as part of a collaboration between state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma and China's Sinovac Biotech, a senior researcher said.

The phase 3 clinical trial is set to begin on August 11 and will involve 1,620 volunteers aged between 18 and 59, Professor Kusnandi Rusmil, Head Researcher at Bandung’s Padjadjaran University, said.

Half of the participants will receive the vaccine over a six-month period, while the rest will receive a placebo, he said, noting 800 volunteers had been signed up so far.

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products will produce AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine in China, the British drugmaker said on August 6, its first deal to supply one of the world's most populous countries.

The deal underscores Astra's frontrunner position in a global race to deliver an effective vaccine, given that Chinese ventures are leading at least eight of the 26 global vaccine development projects currently testing on humans, news agency Reuters reported.

Under the agreement Shenzhen Kangtai, one of China's top vaccine makers, will ensure it has annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses of the experimental shot AZD1222, which AstraZeneca co-developed with researchers at Oxford University, by the end of this year, AstraZeneca said.