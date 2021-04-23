Vaccine thief apologises, returns stolen COVID-19 jabs

The thief gave the bag to a man at a tea shop outside the Civil Lines police station

A thief who stole more than 1,700 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine has returned the haul, with a note saying he was unaware of the contents of bag.

"Sorry, I didn't know it was medicines for corona," the thief wrote in Hindi, according to a note seen by NDTV.

The thief stole the shots from a vaccination centre in Haryana's Jind on April 22.

The police are now tracking the thief and have filed a case into the theft from the Jind General Hospital's storeroom, the news channel reported.

The thief gave the bag to a man at a tea shop outside the Civil Lines police station, the report said. The thief left after telling the man that he was delivering food for the police and needed to run another errand.

The police suspect the thief stole the bag thinking it contained remdesivir, a drug used in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for vaccination from May 1, as the second wave of COVID-19 continues unabated.