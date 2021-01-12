MARKET NEWS

Vaccine movement begins, 4 airlines to fly 56.5 lakh doses from Pune to 13 cities on Tuesday: Hardeep Singh Puri

Vaccine movement has started, he said on Twitter, adding that first two flights operated by "SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off".

PTI
January 12, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri

Four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Today @airindiain @flyspicejet @goairlinesindia & @IndiGo6E will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow & Chandigarh," he said on Twitter.
PTI
#coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 12, 2021 09:49 am

