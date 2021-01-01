Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on January 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2.

Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in a statement.

Three health centres will be set up in each district. There will be no actual vaccination, but preparations will be made as per the guidelines.

There will be a waiting room, vaccination room and monitoring room a teach health centre, as required under the guidelines.

In Pune district, health centres will be set up at district hospital in Aundh, primary health care centre at Man, and Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad.

In Nagpur, centres will be set up at Daaga hospital, rural hospital in Kamptee and primary health care center in Nagpur city.

In Jalna, centres will be in district hospital, sub district hospital, Ambad and Shelgaon primary health care centre in Badnapur taluka.

In Nandurbar, dry run will be carried out at district hospital, primary health care centre in Ashte and Navapur sub-district hospital.