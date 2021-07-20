Vaccine drive only in 58 Mumbai centres on July 20, says BMC citing dose shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in all but 58 centres in Mumbai on July 20 due to a shortage of doses, a civic official said.

There are 309 civic and state-run vaccination centres in the metropolis and a full-scale drive will begin once fresh stocks come in, he said.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 65,24,84 people have been administered vaccine doses, including 14,96,498 who have got the second dose as well.