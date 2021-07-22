Vaccination to resume at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai from July 23: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the COVID-19 inoculation drive will resume from July 23 at civic and government-run centres after the arrival of a fresh stock of vaccines.

A new stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Wednesday night, the civic body said in a statement. The civic body said there will be no vaccination at BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres on Thursday.

The BMC had suspended the inoculation drive at a majority of vaccination centres run by the BMC and the government since Tuesday due to a shortage of doses. On Tuesday, vaccines were available only at 58 out of 309 such sites in the metropolis, it said.

The BMC said the fresh stock will consist of 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,000 of Covaxin and they will be distributed across the city on Thursday.

"The citizens of Mumbai are being constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the extent to vaccine stock received," it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier on July 8 and 9, the municipal body had suspended inoculation at the BMC and government-run centres for three days due to a paucity of vaccine doses.