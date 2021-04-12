Vaccination to resume at 62 private hospitals in Mumbai today

Vaccination

With the fresh stock of anti- COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from April 12, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines.

About 40,000 to 50,000 people will be administered the anti-COVID 19 vaccines every day in Mumbai.

The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on April 10 and April 11 due to the shortage of vaccines. The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that the exercise would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets adequate stock of the doses.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The BMC received 99,000 doses late on April 9. On April 10, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12," the BMC said in a statement.