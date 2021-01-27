MARKET NEWS

V K Sasikala released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term

The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
File image: VK Sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara for four years since February 2017 in connection with the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.
PTI
TAGS: #AIADMK #Current Affairs #India #V K Sasikala
first published: Jan 27, 2021 12:27 pm

