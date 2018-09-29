App
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uzbekistan's President to arrive on September 30 on maiden India visit

During the visit, Uzbekistan's president will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in India on September 30 on his maiden state visit to the country, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost bilateral strategic partnership.

Mirziyoyev, who will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation on the two-day trip, will pay a visit to Agra on September 30, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

On Monday, he will be given an official welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after which he will visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mirziyoyev will then meet Prime Minister Modi and will hold restricted and delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House.

During the visit, Uzbekistan's president will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 07:54 am

