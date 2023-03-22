 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uzbekistan kids' death: Manufacturing licence of Marion Biotech cancelled by UP authority

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

"The firm's licence was under suspension since January after which a detailed inquiry was initiated. Now the licence of the firm has been cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority. The firm can no longer manufacture the syrup," a government official said.

Marion Biotech's cough syrup Dok-1 was linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

The manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech was cancelled on Wednesday by Uttar Pradesh authorities, according to officials.

Marion Biotech's cough syrup Dok-1 was linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan. The incident which happened last December had prompted central and state drug authorities in India to launch a probe into the matter.

On March 3, the Noida Police had arrested three employees of Marion Biotech from its office in Sector 67 while a lookout notice was issued for two of its directors after an FIR was lodged against all of them, the official said.