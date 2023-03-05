 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Process underway to cancel license of Marion Biotech, says official

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

All production of drugs and other activities at the firm's campus in Sector 67 in Noida have also been stopped completely, Gautam Buddh Nagar drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar said.

Marion Biotech had come under the scanner in December over reports of the children's death in Uzbekistan

The process has been initiated for cancellation of the drug license of pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, which is allegedly linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan who consumed their cough syrup in December 2022, officials in Noida said on Sunday.

All production of drugs and other activities at the firm's campus in Sector 67 in Noida have also been stopped completely, Gautam Buddh Nagar drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar said.

On Friday, the local police arrested three senior employees of the firm after an FIR was lodged against them on charges of manufacturing and sale of adulterated drugs.

The two directors of the company named in the FIR, however, still remain at large.