Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates: 9-10 bodies recovered from the river, says ITBP

February 07, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

(ITBP) and three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot. The Air Force and other disaster relief forces are on standby. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project are missing. 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river, and search operation underwa, SS Deswal, DG, ITBP told ANI.

Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates: A flood has occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a glacial burst caused an avalanche. Casualties are feared, and people in living in villages near the Dhauli Ganga, and Alaknanda rivers have been evacuated. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, and several districts of the state have been placed on high alert. Two teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police