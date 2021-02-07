MARKET NEWS

February 07, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates: 9-10 bodies recovered from the river, says ITBP

Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates: People living in villages near the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers have been evacuated.

Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates: A flood has occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a glacial burst caused an avalanche. Casualties are feared, and people in living in villages near the Dhauli Ganga, and Alaknanda rivers have been evacuated. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, and several districts of the state have been placed on high alert. Two teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police
(ITBP) and three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot. The Air Force and other disaster relief forces are on standby. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project are missing. 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river, and search operation underwa, SS Deswal, DG, ITBP told ANI.
  • February 07, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST

     Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | ITBP rescues all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli.

  • February 07, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | Rescue operation underway at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. 

  • February 07, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | IMD says no adverse weather expected in Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath of Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8. 

  • February 07, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates |  Uttarakhand is facing a disaster. I am in touch with State CM Trivendra Rawat ji, Union Home Minister and NDRF officers. The rescue operations are underway: PM Modi in Haldia, West Bengal

  • February 07, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | ITBP personnel approach the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue 16-17 people who are trapped. 

  • February 07, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | Possibility of flooding at Karnaprayag is very less: Uttarakhand CM 

    "It is clear from the condition of water flow in the river at Karnaprayag at 3.10 AM today that the possibility of flooding is very less. Our special focus is in rescuing the workers trapped in the tunnels and we are making all efforts. All necessary efforts have been made to deal with any problem, " says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. 

  • February 07, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | In a tweet, NTPC said "An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police"

  • February 07, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | "It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. Of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river. Search operation underway. 250 ITBP personnel are present at site, Indian Army team to reach soon" SS Deswal, DG, ITBP (Input from ANI)

  • February 07, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | "There was an under constructed tunnel near Tapovan dam in Uttarakhand where around 20 workers are stranded. ITBP team deployed at site is undertaking rescue operation. We are in touch with the management team of NTPC to gather information on missing people" SS Deswal, DG, ITBP (Input from ANI)

  • February 07, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | "Medical teams have been rushed to the affected site. 30 bed hospital has been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with this emergency. Hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant and Dehradun are on standby. We are doing our best to deal with this disaster" Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat said in a tweet.

  • February 07, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | "Police, SDRF, Army & ITBP teams are already doing their best to save lives of the workers at both the construction sites, affected by the disaster. Two bodies have already been recovered and we are doing our best to lessen the damage caused by the disaster," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said in a tweet.

  • February 07, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates | "We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Inputs from ANI)

