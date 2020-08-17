Uttarakhand woman accuses BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi of rape

An Uttarakhand woman has filed a police complaint against BJP MLA from Almora's Dwarahat constituency Mahesh Singh Negi, alleging that he raped her in different hotels in Nepal, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She had previously been accused of blackmailing and attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from Negi.

She lodged her complaint in Dehrahdun and marked it to the SHO of Nehru Colony, as well, where an extortion case had been filed against her by Negi's wife on August 14, states a report by Hindustan Times.

According to her complaint accessed by HT, she said she first came in contact with Negi in 2016; both lived in the same neighbourhood.

She said her mother used to remain ill at the time, and the doctor had advised giving steam, for which she was going to take her to the hospital. However, Negi came to know about the matter and asked her to not visit the hospital since he had a steam machine at home, she said.

She said she believed him, and took her mother to the house to help provide her steam, alleging that one day, Negi called her outside the room on the pretext of taking a selfie and then forcibly grabbed her.

According to the complaint, the woman also alleged that Negi raped her in a Mussoorie hotel just a few days before she got married.

The woman said she kept silent fearing Negi's clout and got married on the scheduled date. However, Negi again called her and pressurised her to return to her maternal house in Almora, she alleged.

The complainant said that due to the pressure and threats, she came back to her parent's house after a few weeks, adding that she was then asked to not return to her in-laws and was forced to lodge a false complaint of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws.

She said in her complaint that when her husband demanded the reason behind it, she narrated the entire story to him, after which he ended all relations with her.

She also alleged further in the complaint that she was then raped by Negi on various occassions by taking her to hotels in Delhi, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Nainital, Almora and even to his friend’s farmhouse in Haldwani, the report states.

She alleged that after that she got pregnant. Her complaint states that when she informed Negi of her pregnancy, he gave her an assurance that he would give his name to the child and take care of her.

She added that the alleged accused also accompanied her for medical examinations in a Dehradun hospital before her delivery on May 18 this year.

She said she also got a DNA test conducted after giving birth to a girl, which revealed that her husband was not the father. She alleged that once she informed Negi about it, he refused to accept the girl as his daughter.

She accused Negi's wife Rita Negi of offering her Rs 25 lakh to "forget the incident" and said she wouldn't back off and wanted her daughter to have her rights, the report by HT states. The woman alleged that she was framed by Negi in a false extortion case.

The complainant now wants a DNA test to be conducted to confirm if Negi is indeed her daughter's father. The woman wants to fight him legally, as well, and has requested for police protection for her and her family as Negi could "harm them".

Shweta Chaubey, Superintendent of police, Dehradun (city) told HT that the complaint had been given to the DIG but was yet to received by them. Once they got it, appropriate action would be taken on it, she said.

However, Negi told HT that the allegations were false and said it was a conspiracy by the Opposition to malign his image.

Negi said the woman had submitted the false complaint after being booked in an extortion case, adding that Congress was using her to malign his image. He added that investigations in the extortion case would reveal "everything".

The Congress has however denied having to do anything with the woman or her allegations, and said that she was taking action on her own.

Congress party vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana told HT that such allegations made against a ruling MLA were a serious matter, nonetheless. Congress questioned that if Negi was innocent, why he was denying a DNA test.