Uttarakhand to reopen colleges, universities from December 15, issues SOPs

The Uttarakhand government has given nod to reopen colleges and universities from December 15, Uttarakhand education department Chief Secretary Om Prakash has said.

As per Hindustan Times report, the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on December 9.

As per the SOP, the students will have to undergo the RT-PCR test before coming to classes. It also stated that the colleges will be initially opened with 50 percent capacity and in the first phase the students with practical subjects can be called while the theory studies can be done online.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the colleges in the state were shut since March.

The MHA had also allowed the reopening of schools across the country, as per the state governments’ discretion. Many states have decided to keep the schools closed till December 31 due to the pandemic.

Following are the SOPs released:

The college managements need to take written consent of the parents before allowing students in their premises.

Colleges will be opened with 50 percent capacity and the students pursuing courses that have practical subjects can be called for classes in the first phase.

Theory studies can be done online.

The order states that classes can only be held for the students in either the first or the last semester.

The SOPs further stated that in order to control the number of students, colleges have been asked to increase the number of sections, conduct offline classes on alternate days or conduct classes in multiple shifts.

It suggests the use of virtual labs in order to conduct classes for some of the practical subjects.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had allowed the reopening of schools in the state for 10th and 12th standard students starting November 2. However, due to the pandemic, the attendance in classrooms remained low.