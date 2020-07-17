Uttarakhand to impose weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on July 17 said a lockdown will be imposed in the state on Saturdays and Sundays in order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Guidelines for the same will be issued soon, he said.

Earlier, a spokesman for the government had told news agency PTI that the state government is also considering the option of sealing the state's borders with neighbouring states.

The chief minister had asked Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Health Secretary Amit Negi to seriously consider taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus, including sealing the state's borders with neighbouring states and imposing a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays if necessary.

However, Rawat has asked the officials to be lenient with people coming to Uttarakhand for important work or those who have bookings in hotels. Movement of such people can be allowed with certain conditions, he added.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand over the past one week. As many as 120 cases were reported on July 12, 71 on July 13, 78 on July 14, 104 on July 15 and 199 on July 16.