App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttarakhand seeks investment from Gujarat, holds roadshow

The roadshow was organised here today in the run up to Uttarakhand's first ever investor summit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To attract investment in the northern state of Uttarakhand, its government today held a road show in the city and expressed confidence that a good number of entrepreneurs from Gujarat would invest in their state.

The roadshow was organised here today in the run up to Uttarakhand's first ever investor summit Destination Uttarakhand:Investors Summit 2018 - to be held on October 7 and 8 at Dehradun and will be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi.

According to Uttarakhand chief minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, the roadshow received a good response from Gujarat.

"We have received good response from Gujarat. Investors have shown their keen interest in starting their business in our state in various sectors, such as food processing, aromatics, dairy, e-vehicles and solar energy," Rawat told reporters ahead of his meeting with prospective investors from Gujarat.

He added that this upcoming mega event in Dehradun is the first investor summit since the state came into existence 18 years back.

"The main objective of today's roadshow was to share the investment opportunities in Uttarakhand and to seek active participation for the Summit. We have received encouraging response from the business community of Gujarat" said Rawat.

The CM added that though manufacturing is the key contributor to the state GDP, his government is keen on developing tourism as well as other service sectors, which according to him, has huge potential.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #Gujarat #India #Uttarakhand

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.