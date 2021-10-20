MARKET NEWS

English
Uttarakhand rain claims 42 more lives, CM declares Rs 4-lakh compensation

Death toll rises to 47, landslides block most roads to Nainital. PM assures all help to state government

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi)

Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi)


At least 42 people died on October 19 after torrential rains led to collapse of several houses and triggered landslides in the Kumaon region, taking the toll in the disaster to 47 over the last two days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas and also interacted with people on ground zero to make an assessment of the damage.

He announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in rain-related incidents across the state over the last two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Dhami on the phone to take stock of the situation and assured him of all help.

Interacting with the disaster-affected people in Rudraprayag, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, Dhami requested for patience in this hour of crisis.

The chief minister urged Chardham pilgrims to stay put where they were and not resume their journeys before the weather improved.

Landslides kept over a dozen national and state highways in the Nainital district blocked and the hill town lost all connectivity from the rest of the state for the second consecutive day.

Three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have been pressed into action to help in relief and rescue operations. Two of the choppers have been deployed in the Nainital district, which has suffered extensive damage due to cloudbursts and landslides, Dhami said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has rescued over 300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand. The NDRF has deployed 15 teams in the state.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Uttarakhand
first published: Oct 20, 2021 09:03 am

