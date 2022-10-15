English
    Uttarakhand: Pension of those jailed during Emergency increased

    People who were imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and the Defence of India Act during the Emergency from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, were being paid Rs 16,000 since January 17, 2018.

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

    The BJP government in Uttarakhand has increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 the monthly pension given to people who were jailed under two Acts used to quell political dissent during the Emergency.

    However, the amount given as Loktantra Sainani Samman pension was increased to Rs 20,000 a month by an order, dated October 14, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi. The two Acts were used as tools during the Emergency to quell political dissent. They were repealed after the Janata Party came to power in 1977.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 03:00 pm
