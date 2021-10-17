Uttarakhand news: Stay on high alert for heavy rainfall, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directs police, SDRF

Uttarakhand is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days. [Representative image]

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on October 17, inquired about the situation in the state due to the heavy rains, the chief minister's office said.



In view of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, CM inquired about situation in the state from the Chief Secy. CM directed that police, SDRF & other concerned personnel should be kept on high alert at sensitive places. He said that special care should be taken on Char Dham Yatra route: CMO pic.twitter.com/hl95l7jROS

— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

The CMO also said that the chief minister also directed that police, SDRF & other concerned personnel should be kept on high alert at sensitive places. He said that special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route.

Uttarakhand is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days. The regional meteorological centre issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on parts of Uttarakhand on October 17 and 18.

IMD has also issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

The IMD has predicted rainfall and thundershower in Delhi for October 18. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, and a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius, it said.