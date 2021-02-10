Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: Rescue team enters tunnel to reach trapped workers; death toll climbs to 32

February 10, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

system in Chamoli district that was possibly triggered by an avalanche or glacier burst. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Two power projects NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. Teams of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinated efforts to rescue 25-35 people who were working in a tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project when the waters came rushing in.

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: The death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 32 with six more bodies being recovered, officials have said as multiple agencies raced against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel at a power project site and 174 people remained missing. About 600 rescue workers are involved in the operation, two days after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river