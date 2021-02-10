MARKET NEWS

February 10, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: Rescue team enters tunnel to reach trapped workers; death toll climbs to 32

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: So far, at least 32 bodies have been recovered from different places. The rescue operation is underway in affected areas of Uttarkhand, which witnessed an avalanche and a deluge on February 7.

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: The death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 32 with six more bodies being recovered, officials have said as multiple agencies raced against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel at a power project site and 174 people remained missing. About 600 rescue workers are involved in the operation, two days after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river
system in Chamoli district that was possibly triggered by an avalanche or glacier burst. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Two power projects NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. Teams of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinated efforts to rescue 25-35 people who were working in a tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project when the waters came rushing in.
  • February 10, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | A team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies continue to conduct rescue operations inside the Tapovan tunnel on the third day. A meeting of all agencies including senior officials of ITBP, NDRF, Army and local administration called today to decide further course of action. (ANI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Rescue team enters tunnel to reaches trapped workers ##Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Machines removed more slush from the tunnel the whole night. A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and sister agencies entered into the tunnel this morning. The tunnel is still approachable till about 120 meters. More slush and water coming from inside the tunnel.

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given Rs 11 crore as financial aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund in the wake of the glacier tragedy in the hill state. In this hour of tragedy and crisis, the Haryana government stands with Uttarakhand, and every possible help will be given to the state to deal with the disaster, Khattar said in an official statement. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Families join search for survivors

    As hundreds of rescue workers scoured muck-filled ravines and valleys on Tuesday looking for survivors after the sudden collapse of a Himalayan glacier, distraught relatives gathered at the disaster site to search for family members, almost resigned to the likelihood they were dead. Scientists are investigating what caused the glacier to break possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide. (AP)

  • February 10, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | BJP's Baluni meets power minister to discuss rehabilitation in Uttarakhand

    BJP MP Anil Baluni met Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday to discuss the damage caused by the flash floods in Uttarakhand following a possible glacier burst, and how the ministry can further help the affected people. Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand, said they discussed the ways in which the people in the region can be helped and how the area can be rebuilt.

  • February 10, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Four workers from Jharkhand missing in glacier burst

    At least four workers from two villages of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand are missing in Uttarakhand since the glacier burst, its deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh said. The four belong to Chikad and Sagrampur villages, which are near Chief Minister Hemant Soren's native village Nemra. There is no news of them yet, he said. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | The rescue operation at the 2.5 km long Tapovan tunnel in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand continued last night; teams worked to remove slush and debris in the tunnel. Around 30 people are feared trapped in the tunnel.

  • February 10, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel carried ration items to Pang village, which was cut off due to flash floods, traversing through mountainous terrain in Uttarakhand.

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Rescue operations underway in Tapovan tunnel

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Death toll rises to 32, race against time to rescue those trapped in tunnel

    The death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 32 with six more bodies being recovered, officials have said as multiple agencies raced against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel at a power project site and 174 people remained missing. About 600 rescue workers are involved in the operation, two days after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system in Chamoli district that was possibly triggered by an avalanche or glacier burst. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand flash floods due to hanging glacier collapse: Initial study

    The flash floods in Uttarakhand two days ago was due to the collapse of a hanging glacier, initial observations by scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology suggests. A hanging glacier is a body of ice that breaks off abruptly at the edge of a precipice or steep slope. "The event happened in a hanging glacier, adjacent to Raunthi glacier, which originates from Raunthi/Mrigudhani peak (6,063 metres above sea level)," Kalachand Sain, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said. The observations also suggest that rock mass weakened over a period of time due to freezing and thawing of snow must have led to the creation of a "weak zone", triggering its collapse, which resulted in the formation of a temporary dam that eventually breached, causing the deadly floods. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the flood that has occurred in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after a glacial burst caused an avalanche. The death toll from the Uttarakhand disaster has risen to 32, the State Emergency Operation Centre said, even as the operation to rescue around 30 workers feared trapped inside a tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district continued.

    Stay tuned for updates.

