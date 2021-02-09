MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 09, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: 26 bodies recovered, 171 missing; rescue operations underway

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: So far, at least 26 bodies have been recovered from different places. The rescue operation is underway in affected areas of Uttarkhand, which witnessed an avalanche and a deluge on February 7.

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations on February 7. At least 26 bodies have been recovered and 171 people still missing as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped inside a big tunnel at Tap
ovan. Officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre reported the recovery of more bodies and feared the death toll would rise. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Two power projects NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has quoted scientists to say that the areas where avalanches struck was not prone to such activities, and the calamity might have been caused by an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill, rather than due to a glacier burst.
  • February 09, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | The rescue operation was carried out the entire night and is under progress. A lot of debris has been removed. We have not been able to establish any contact till now: Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Engineer from Srinagar missing

    An engineer from Kashmir is among those missing following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, officials have said. Basharat Ahmad Zargar, a resident of Soura area of Srinagar and working as a private company civil engineer at the Rishi Ganga power project in Uttarakhand, went missing after the glacier burst on Sunday morning, the officials said. They said Zargar was still untraceable. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 09, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Rescue operation at the tunnel in Chamoli is underway, we are hopeful that we will be able to clear the way by noon, says Ashok Kumar, DGP Uttarakhand. (ANI)

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | The operation is still underway to rescue the people who're still trapped in the tunnel in Tapovan.

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | 26 bodies recovered, 171 still missing

    Twenty-six bodies have been recovered and 171 people still missing after the Uttarakhand disaster apparently caused by a glacier burst, as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site. Officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre reported the recovery of more bodies and feared the death toll would rise, a day after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district.  (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 09, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst, might have caused the calamity: CM says quoting scientists

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday quoted scientists to say that the areas where avalanches struck on Sunday was not prone to such activities, and the calamity might have been caused by an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill, rather than due to a glacier burst. He also appealed to people to not make the tragedy an occasion for building an "anti-development narrative", as he left for the flood-hit areas of Chamoli for an on-the-spot assessment of relief and rescue operations. (PTI)

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates | Over 30 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri missing

    Over 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri who worked at a hydro project in Uttrarakhand's Tapovan are missing after flash floods triggered by the breaking off a glacier caused extensive damage there. The missing people belong to Nighasan tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations on Sunday. (PTI)

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the flood that has occurred in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after a glacial burst caused an avalanche. People in living in villages near the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda have been evacuated. Rescue operations are underway.

    Stay tuned for updates.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.