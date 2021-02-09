Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: 26 bodies recovered, 171 missing; rescue operations underway

February 09, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

ovan. Officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre reported the recovery of more bodies and feared the death toll would rise. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. Two power projects NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has quoted scientists to say that the areas where avalanches struck was not prone to such activities, and the calamity might have been caused by an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill, rather than due to a glacier burst.

Uttarakhand News LIVE Updates: A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations on February 7. At least 26 bodies have been recovered and 171 people still missing as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped inside a big tunnel at Tap