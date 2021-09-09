MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Uttarakhand High Court notice to Facebook, Centre on cyber blackmailing

Hearing the petition on Wednesday, Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed Facebook India Head and central and state governments to file their replies within three weeks.

PTI
September 09, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
The movie's premiere will begin on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. ET on August 19 (Representative image)

The movie's premiere will begin on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. ET on August 19 (Representative image)

The Uttarakhand High Court has sent notices to Facebook, the Centre and the state government on a PIL filed by an advocate alleging that he was a victim of cyber blackmailing.

Hearing the petition on Wednesday, Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed Facebook India Head and central and state governments to file their replies within three weeks.

The Uttarakhand DGP and the Haridwar additional superintendent of police have also been sent notices by the division bench of the high court.

The PIL was related to obscene videos on Internet made using pictures from hacked Facebook IDs and by fraudsters having fake Facebook IDs. These videos and accounts were being used to blackmail people and extort lakhs of rupees from them.

The petitioner, an advocate based in Haridwar, said in the petition that friend requests are sent from fake Facebook IDs and once these requests are accepted the photos are edited into obscene videos.

Close

After this people are blackmailed for money, he said, adding a similar video was sent to him. He filed a complaint before the SSP Haridwar, DGP and the home secretary but no action was taken, the petitioner said.

He, then, filed an application under RTI, asking the police department about the number of FIRs registered in such cases.

Forty-five victims have lodged complaints in similar cases so far and their complaints are under consideration, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Centre #Current Affairs #Cyber blackmailing #Facebook #India #Uttarakhand High Court
first published: Sep 9, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.