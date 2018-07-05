Uttarakhand High Court gives 15 days time to drivers for eye check-up

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand High Court asked its authorities to get the eyesight of all drivers of private transports and corporations checked in the next 15 days in order to improve traffic management and put a stop on road accidents. The High Court summoned its senior officials of transport department to explain why previously commissioned directives were not complied in reality.

On July 6, Justice Rajiv Sharma’s bench directed the officials to remain present in the court. The court asked the private transporters and other drivers from Uttarakhand State Transport Corporation to get their eye sight checked within next 15 days. Further, the court also ordered to check the tendency of alcohol consumption at night and maintain a record of the same.

As per a report in The Hindustan Times, Justice Sharma, in his report said that the HC had given four pointers that are to be followed. The four directives were passed on September 7, 2017. It said, that the High Court had ordered all regional transport officer and related officials throughout Uttarakhand to ensure due compliance of provision 66, 86,and 88 of the Motor Vehicle Act by performing surprise checks on vehicles. The second rule said that it will be the duty of the state government to make sure that no buses of adjoining states are plied without any corresponding arrangement entered between Uttarakhand and adjoining states.

Third rule states that state government will have to ensure that all vehicles registered in state strictly follow rules and laws under the motor vehicle act. And finally, the fourth rule implied that all senior superintendents of police to check overloading in public conveyance as well as in transport vehicle including school vans.

The High Court directed the officials of the transport department and Uttarakhand Road Transport Corporation to carry out a continuous checking of transport vehicles in order to ensure the road safety is properly followed.