Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttarakhand HC sets 5-decibels limit for loudspeakers in state; breathing makes more noise

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Lok Pal Singh issued the order while listening to a public interest litigation filed in the court.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If an order from Uttarakhand High Court is followed, every loudspeaker in the state will virtually fall silent.

The High Court on Tuesday passed an order directing the state government to ensure that anyone, in order to use loudspeakers even during the day, gives an undertaking that noise level does not exceed five decibels, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Apparently, the noise produced by a pin falling on the ground or a person breathing is ten decibels.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the court’s order.

“The loudspeakers keep on blaring even beyond 12 midnight. The loudspeaker cannot be permitted to be used without the written permission from the authority even by the temples, mosques and Gurudwaras,” the court said in its order according to the report.

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Lok Pal Singh issued the order while listening to a public interest litigation filed in the court. The PIL sought action against a toy factory in Haridwar district.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5 crore on an industrial unit in the district as damages for causing large-scale air pollution and water pollution under the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

The bench ordered the unit to pay the sum to district magistrate of Haridwar within four weeks. The court further ordered the proprietors of the unit to not run the factory without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 06:27 pm

tags #India #Uttarakhand

