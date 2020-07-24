App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttarakhand grants conditional permission of chardham yatra issued for people of other states

The revised SOP has been issued to give an impetus to the chardham yatra, which commenced on July 1 but was limited to people from Uttarakhand only, Raman said.

PTI

The Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board on Friday issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) allowing asymptomatic persons from outside the state to undertake the chardham yatra but with conditions. According to the revised SOP, asymptomatic people from outside the state who have undergone the RT-PCR test from an ICMR-authorised lab and tested negative 72 hours prior to their arrival in Uttarakhand can undertake a pilgrimage to the shrines after procuring an e-pass from the Devasthanam Board, its CEO, Ravinath Raman, told reporters.

The revised SOP has been issued to give an impetus to the chardham yatra, which commenced on July 1 but was limited to people from Uttarakhand only, he said.

Asymptomatic people from outside the state who have not undertaken the RT-PCR test from an ICMR-authorised lab 72 hours before arrival will have to mandatorily undergo a quarantine before applying for an e-pass, the revised SOP says.

Close

When the COVID-19 situation normalises, more steps will be taken to give an impetus to the chardham yatra, Raman said.

Pilgrims will have to mandatorily carry the e-pass, a photo ID card and the RT-PCR test report in original while travelling to the Himalayan temples, he said.

More than 21,178 e-passes have been issued by the board to pilgrims from within the state since July 1, and more than 10,000 of them have already visited chardham, Raman added.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 10:03 pm

tags #Chardham yatra #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Uttarakhand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.