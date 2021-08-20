MARKET NEWS

Uttarakhand govt sends names of 110 natives stuck in Afghanistan to Centre

On Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's direction the administration has sent a list of 110 names to the MEA on the basis of information available with it so far, they said. The list has been sent with a request that any information about them should also be shared with the state government, the sources said.

PTI
August 20, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
People who were evacuated from Kabul wave from inside the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) bus as it leaves the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, India, August 17. (Image: Reuters)

The names of 110 Uttarakhand natives stuck in Afghanistan have been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs by the state government, official sources here said on Friday.

The families of Uttarakhand natives stranded in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover are worried and have been requesting the state government to facilitate their safe return. The chief minister has already spoken to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the MEA, urging them to take all steps necessary for their safe return.

The state government has also asked people, whose kin are stuck in Afghanistan, to furnish the district administration with all relevant information about them like their names, passport details etc so that they can be passed on to the Centre for further action.

The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline no 112, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said.

The state government is making all efforts with help from the Centre to ensure safe return of the people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan, Dhami said.

'We are in constant touch with the Centre. All steps are being taken to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan returns home safely,' the chief minister said.
Tags: #Afhanistan #Centre #Current Affairs #India #Kabul #Taliban #Uttarakhand
first published: Aug 20, 2021 02:07 pm

