Uttarakhand government increases MGNREGA working days from 100 to 150

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, while addressing a meeting of the State Employment Guarantee Council, announced that the state government would bear the cost of the increase in the number of days under the MGNREGA.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
A release from the Chief Minister's Office said till date 12.19 lakh job cards had been given out in the state.

The Uttarakhand government on January 18 announced that the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will be increased from 100 to 150 days. This decision is a push from the government's side to encourage employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, while addressing a meeting of the State Employment Guarantee Council, announced that the state government would bear the cost of the increase in the days, reported ANI.

The Chief Minister has also instructed all district officers to review the quality of work being done under this scheme and submit a report within 15 days. A release from the Chief Minister's Office said till date 12.19 lakh job cards had been given out in the state. Out of these, 2.66 lakh job cards were given in 2020.

On the same day, the 'Uttarakhand Aajeevika App' was also launched with the aim to help unemployed people with employment opportunities. The Chief Minister thinks that this app will go a long way in preventing migration.
TAGS: #CM Trivendra Rawat #Current Affairs #India #Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)
first published: Jan 19, 2021 05:20 pm

