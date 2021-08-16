Uttarakhand government extends COVID-19 restrictions by another seven days

Representational image

The Uttarakhand government on August 16 announced the extension of coronavirus restrictions in the state by another seven days.

The COVID-19 curfew in Uttarakhand, which was supposed to end on August 17, will now be in place from August 17 (6 am) to August 24 (6 am), a state government order read.

While the number of attendees at weddings and funerals has been capped at a maximum of 50 guests, the Uttarakhand government has banned all other gatherings and congregations till further orders.

The coronavirus vaccination drive will continue as usual during the COVID-19 curfew and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) centres will also be allowed to remain open during this time to ensure healthcare professionals are trained adequately to handle medical emergencies.

No further relaxations were offered even though the COVID-19 case count in the state has been consistently low. Uttarakhand on August 15 logged 16 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s total infection tally to 342,588. There are a total of 380 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand at present.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, Uttarakhand schools were reopened for students of Classes nine to 12 on August 2 and physical classes for students of standards six to eight are slated to resume later this month.

Also, people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and a period of fifteen days have passed since they were administered the second dose, have been allowed to enter Uttarakhand.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

(With ANI inputs)