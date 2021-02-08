MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says Power Minister R K Singh

The Union Power Minister R K Singh visited Tapovan on Monday to assess the extent of damage at the project site, a day after the glacier burst in Chamoli district.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
(Picture Credits: IANS)

(Picture Credits: IANS)

The Sunday's avalanche has caused an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the NTPC's 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and has put a question mark on its scheduled commissioning in 2023 with a huge amount of silt lying at the site, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Monday.

The minister visited Tapovan on Monday to assess the extent of damage at the project site, a day after the glacier burst in Chamoli district.

"The project was scheduled to be commissioned in 2023. But there is a question mark now on how long it will take to desilt it as lakhs of tonnes of silt is lying at the project site," Singh told reporters in Tapovan.

"As of now it is difficult to say when we will be able to resume work at the site  and when the project will be commissioned," he said.

To a question, he said estimated losses caused to the project are worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

Close
However, the Union minister ruled out any possibility of the project being scrapped.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #India #NTPC #power #Power Ministry #R K Singh #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
first published: Feb 8, 2021 05:40 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.