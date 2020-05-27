App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttarakhand forest fires worry netizens, officials say outcry 'misleading, exaggerated'

Forest officials attributed the wildfires to a sudden spike in temperature and subsequent heat wave in the last few days, adding that the Met department has predicted rainfall in the coming days, which will help control the fire

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The year 2020 has unleashed a lot of wrath — the novel coronavirus pandemic, followed by a cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha and then swarms of locusts nosediving into villages and cities in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Amid this, pictures of forest fires from Uttarakhand have added to the frenzy of people, especially on social media.

Wildfires in the Himalayan state have reportedly affected over 80 hectares of land and caused losses worth Rs 2.19 lakh.

Close

It is important to note that Uttarakhand witnesses wildfires due to increased temperature and heat waves every year. This year, the state has reported 46 instances of wildfire so far, the maximum number (21) coming from the Kumaon region, followed by 16 instances from Garhwal and 9 from other forest reserves.

related news

After the reports of wildfire emerged, frantic netizens took to social media sharing devastating images, seemingly exaggerating the incident altogether.

Perturbed by the state’s flora and fauna being gutted by the fire, people took to Twitter, making the hashtag #PrayForUttarakhand become the top trend on the micro-blogging platform.

However, the Chief Conservator of Forests at Uttarakhand Forest Department said the public outcry was “misleading” and that “old images are being shared on various social media platforms”.

Similarly, UK Police DG-LO Ashok Kumar, in a tweet, said, “Rumours about forest fire in Uttarakhand using #uttarakhandwildfire #PrayForUttarakhand are completely false and mischievous. Uttarakhand police is going to lodge FIR against such rumour mongers.”

In another statement, the Uttarakhand Forest Department said many images being shared on social media are from older incidents, or even other countries.

Besides, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jai Raj told The Print that last year, Uttarakhand had lost more than 1,200 hectares of land to massive forest fires. “Compared to that, we have not even crossed the 100-hectare mark (this year),” he said.

“We are doing our best to control them. Our teams are there, it will take some time to douse these fires,” he added.

He attributed the wildfires to a sudden spike in temperature and subsequent heat wave in the last few days, adding that the Met department has predicted rainfall in the coming days, which will help control the fire.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Forest Fire #India #Uttarakhand

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

Caught red handed? Peru mayor plays dead to escape arrest after flouting lockdown rules

Caught red handed? Peru mayor plays dead to escape arrest after flouting lockdown rules

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.