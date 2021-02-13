Uttarakhand flood: Toll rises to 38, rescue operation continues to locate 168 missing

Scientists are investigating what caused the glacier to break — possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide. (Image: AP)

Rescue teams' battle against various odds continued for the sixth consecutive day on February 12 to rescue over 30 people trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel. Two more bodies were recovered from the flash flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, taking the toll in the calamity to 38.

A separate team of rescuers was formed under the supervision of the executive engineer of the Rural Works Department to expedite the search operation taking the help of locals and old photographs of the demolished Rishi Ganga hydel project.

Uttarakhand: Operation underway at the tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district following the glacial burst and flash floods. SDRF, NDRF, ITBP and other teams are carrying out the operation.

Sludge clearing and drilling operations are simultaneously underway at the tunnel to reach the smaller tunnel underneath where they may be trapped. "It may be the sixth day after the calamity but we have not lost hope and will try our best to save as many lives as we can," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told PTI.

As per the State Emergency Control Room, 168 people are still missing and at least 184 livestock in Juwa Gwad and Pang villages of Uttarakhand perished in the calamity.

A massive rescue effort is underway by a combined team of the Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel to reach those stuck inside.

At Tapovan, besides the continuing sludge clearing and drilling inside the tunnel, an approach road is being built near the Gauri Shankar temple so that a Pokland machine could be sent down in search of those missing in the debris.

A cofferdam is also being constructed at Tapovan to prevent any more water from flushing into the tunnel.

State-run power giant NTPC has said it has set up a medical team of doctors and para-medical staff and started medical camps for the general public at Tapovan.

"NTPC Tapovan team has brought in an experienced team of doctors, para-medical staff and has started medical camps for the general public at Tapovan. Medical consultations along with medicines for the needy has proved to be of great help for the people of the surrounding areas devastated by the disaster," an NTPC statement said.

Besides, a Public Information Centre (PIC) has been working at the project site to provide information and facilitate the family members of the missing workers. "

(With inputs from PTI)